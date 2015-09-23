More News

Afghanistan and Pakistan: A debilitating relationship

Syed Zafar Mehdi
Politics & Security

At least 22 insurgents affiliated with Taliban and ISIS killed in Nangarhar military operation

2015-09-23 1978 Zariza Correspondent

​At least 22 insurgents affiliated with the Taliban and Islamic State (IS) groups have been killed and 21 others injured in the ongoing military operation in eastern Nangarhar province.

U.S. Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl was frustrated with his mission and vanished into Taliban captivity
​Afghan security forces regain control of Musa Qala district in Helmand

Op-Ed

Mother’s name in electronic national identity card is about gender equality

2015-09-02 3064 Freshta Karim

​After the union cabinet in September 2012 gave its nod to the electronic national identity card (e-tazkira), the government of Afghanistan expressed its readiness to replace the old paper identity card with the new and technologically-advanced identity card.

Opinion: ‘I still cannot faithfully say we are free and independent’
Islamic State (Daesh) in Afghanistan: Spectre or Mirage?

Zariza Special

Empowering Afghan women to become leaders and changemakers

2015-06-20 2852 Syed Zafar Mehdi

​Afghanistan currently sits on the cusp of what has been termed the ‘transformation decade’, and nothing is more important for the National Unity Government (NUG) and its international partners than preserving and building on the gains of the past decade.

Who’s who in President Ashraf Ghani’s cabinet
The monumental challenge of carrying forward the unfinished tasks

Business & Economy

Germany and Netherlands announce completion of many development projects in Uruzgan

2015-09-23 1754 Zariza Correspondent

​Germany and Netherlands announced the successful completion of many development projects in southern Uruzgan province this week.

Officials of Afghanistan, Iran and India hold talks on Chabahar port trilateral agreement
NATO allies and partners commit 200 million USD to Afghanistan Infrastructure Trust Fund

ZARIZA TV

Young Afghans: in conversation with art photographer Fatimah hossaini

2015-05-03

In conversation with renowned Afghan artist-philanthropist, Nahid Shahalimi

2015-04-15

Afghan Woman Attacked By Mob – Falsely Accused Of Burning Quran

2015-03-24

Law & Crime

Former top prosecutor in Samangan arrested for raping his 13-year-old adopted daughter

2015-09-22 1678 Zariza Correspondent

A former top prosecutor in northern Samangan province was arrested by local police on Sunday for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old adopted daughter, according to local officials.

‘Poppy cultivation in Afghanistan most difficult international drug-control problem’: Obama
‘Illiteracy, poverty obstructing women’s access to justice in Afghanistan’

Sports

SAFF Cup 2015: Reigning champions Afghanistan to start title defense against Bangladesh

2015-09-19 1193 0

​The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2015 will be played between December 23 and January 3 in India, according to a statement issued by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Cricket for Heroes: Afghan speedster Shapoor Zadran to play in Oval fundraiser
Afghanistan to play 5 ODIs and 2 T20 matches against Zimbabwe; tour starts from Oct 16

Arts & Culture

Afghan delegates to participate in international women’s media conference in India

2015-09-14 1128 Zariza Correspondent

More than 100 women journalists, media professionals and filmmakers are expected to participate in the 36th International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT) biennial conference in New Delhi from September 15 to 18.

Afghanistan Pavilion at Expo Milano 2015 shows country’s progress in areas of food and hospitality
Afghan artist’s COEXIST campaign aims to promote unity and coexistence across the world

Cinema & Entertainment

Iran’s big-budget epic film ‘Muhammad’ seeks to ‘reclaim rightful image of Islam’

2015-08-29 1442 Zariza Correspondent

Muhammad, the most expensive film ever made in Iran, which is part of the trilogy chronicling the life and times of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), released in Iran on Thursday.

Angelina Jolie to produce animated movie ‘The Breadwinner’ based on story of Afghan girl
Award-winning documentary film ‘Saving Mes Aynak’ released for free in Afghanistan

Health & Education

India signs agreement with ARCS; offers to treat 4,000 Afghan children with heart diseases

2015-09-13 1119 Zariza Correspondent

India has offered to help treat 4,000 Afghan children suffering from cardiac diseases, Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) announced on Saturday.

New public library with 5,000 books inaugurated in Kunduz
‘More than 50 percent teachers in Afghanistan not qualified to perform their job’

Kabul Post

Afghan government takes full control of air traffic operations from NATO

2015-09-23 1724 Zariza Correspondent

​Afghan government has taken full control of the air traffic operations from the NATO, according to the officials of the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA).

Ahead of International Peace Day, AWN calls for Afghan women’s inclusion in peace process
One Afghan among 107 Hajj pilgrims killed in Mecca crane collapse on Friday

Travel Tales

Panjshir valley: Nature in her most pristine form

2015-07-04 1448 Syed Zafar Mehdi

​Last week, driving up the magnificent Panjshir valley in northeastern Afghanistan, 150 km north of Kabul, I saw beauty in its most pristine form.

Shah Foladi region of Bamyan, famous for its flora and fauna, declared a ‘protected area’
Incredible potential for trade and tourism in Kandahar

Photo Features

In Pictures: Kabul shopkeepers witness surge in sale of dry fruits ahead of Eid

2015-07-12 2977 Naimat Rawan (pictures and text)

The festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, is celebrated in Afghanistan with tremendous fervor. As the festival approaches, there is huge rush in markets. People are shopping for clothes, gifts and food items. When it comes to food, nothing beats dried fruits. Eid al-Fitr festivities are incomplete without dried fruits.

In Pictures: TedxKabulWomen speakers discuss invigorating ideas to inspire change
In Pictures: Nowruz 1394 celebration in Kabul, Afghanistan

Literature and Poetry

Bengali classic ‘Deshe Bideshe’, which chronicles Afghan history and politics, translated into English

2015-07-06 2210 Press Trust of India

​Bengali classic ‘Deshe Bideshe’, which provides an insight into Afghanistan's history and politics, has now been published in a new English translation titled “In a Land Far from Home”.

Afghanistan: Watanam, Azizam, Jaanam, Iftikhaaram
Young Afghan writers and poets steal the show at SAARC Literature Festival in Agra

Interviews

“My art works majorly focus on women and children in Afghanistan”

2015-08-02 1512 Syed Zafar Mehdi

​Somaiya Behroozian is a young Afghan artist, photographer, author and children’s rights activist.

“If there is no opium cultivation in Helmand, there will be no war”
“The institutions run or led by youth in Afghanistan have lowest level of corruption”

Picture Gallery

Gul Ghondi Hill is located in west of

2014-05-08

New skyscrapers and the beauty of Kab

2013-12-27

National Museum, the cultural legacy

2013-11-28