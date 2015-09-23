At least 22 insurgents affiliated with Taliban and ISIS killed in Nangarhar military operation
At least 22 insurgents affiliated with the Taliban and Islamic State (IS) groups have been killed and 21 others injured in the ongoing military operation in eastern Nangarhar province.
After the union cabinet in September 2012 gave its nod to the electronic national identity card (e-tazkira), the government of Afghanistan expressed its readiness to replace the old paper identity card with the new and technologically-advanced identity card.
Afghanistan currently sits on the cusp of what has been termed the ‘transformation decade’, and nothing is more important for the National Unity Government (NUG) and its international partners than preserving and building on the gains of the past decade.
Germany and Netherlands announced the successful completion of many development projects in southern Uruzgan province this week.
A former top prosecutor in northern Samangan province was arrested by local police on Sunday for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old adopted daughter, according to local officials.
The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2015 will be played between December 23 and January 3 in India, according to a statement issued by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
More than 100 women journalists, media professionals and filmmakers are expected to participate in the 36th International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT) biennial conference in New Delhi from September 15 to 18.
Muhammad, the most expensive film ever made in Iran, which is part of the trilogy chronicling the life and times of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), released in Iran on Thursday.
India has offered to help treat 4,000 Afghan children suffering from cardiac diseases, Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) announced on Saturday.
Afghan government has taken full control of the air traffic operations from the NATO, according to the officials of the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA).
Last week, driving up the magnificent Panjshir valley in northeastern Afghanistan, 150 km north of Kabul, I saw beauty in its most pristine form.
The festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, is celebrated in Afghanistan with tremendous fervor. As the festival approaches, there is huge rush in markets. People are shopping for clothes, gifts and food items. When it comes to food, nothing beats dried fruits. Eid al-Fitr festivities are incomplete without dried fruits.
Bengali classic ‘Deshe Bideshe’, which provides an insight into Afghanistan's history and politics, has now been published in a new English translation titled “In a Land Far from Home”.
Somaiya Behroozian is a young Afghan artist, photographer, author and children’s rights activist.